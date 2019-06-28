Imran Khan likely to visit US next month

Islamabad, June 29 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit the US early next month, which will be his first trip to Washington after he assumed office last August, according to diplomatic sources.

“Likely, but not final yet,” a senior diplomat told Dawn news on Friday, adding that both sides were still trying to finalise a date.

According to the sources, the US and Pakistan governments have been exploring the possibility of Khan’s visit since January when American President Donald Trump said that a meeting with the new leadership in Islamabad could take place “very soon”.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad on Thursday that Trump had invited Khan in June but he could not undertake the visit because of the budget session.

Qureshi also said that talks between the two leaders would focus on “important regional matters”.

–IANS

ksk