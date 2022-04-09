SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan loses no-confidence vote, ousted as Pakistan PM

The no-confidence motion filed by an Opposition alliance against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeded early Sunday morning after a majority of members of the National Assembly voted against him, said an official.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, member of the National Assembly, announced that 174 members voted against the Prime Minister in the 342-member house, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sadiq chaired the session to conduct the vote for the no-confidence motion after Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser resigned from his post.

Members of the parliament from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party walked out of the house and did not participate in the voting process.

On March 28, an alliance of opposition parties presented the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

Later on April 3, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly rejected the no-confidence motion over the alleged involvement of foreign hands in the conspiracy to topple the Pakistani government.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday declared the deputy speaker’s action as a violation of the constitution of the country. The apex court ordered the National Assembly to summon a session of the house on Saturday and conduct voting on the no-confidence motion.

According to the procedure and rules, the house will send the result of the no-confidence motion to the country’s President for approval and permission to start the process to elect a new Prime Minister.

