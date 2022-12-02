SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan may get arrested before next general elections: Asif Ali Zardari

NewsWire
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan may get arrested before the next general elections in the Toshakhana case, former president Asif Ali Zardari has claimed, local media reported.

On the talks between Imran Khan and Punjab province Chief Minister Parvez Elahi over the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial Assemblies, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Zardari remarked in an interview that if the two assemblies are dissolved, then the government’s rainbow coalition was ready to face off against them in general elections, Samaa TV reported.

They have seats in KP province but some of their companions are disgruntled so they would want to fix all those issues and side with the majority in the elections, he asserted.

He also challenged Imran Khan to bring a vote of confidence in the assemblies and see how many MPAs side with him and when they go to polls, just how many seats can Imran secure, Samaa TV reported.

During the interview, Zardari also expressed dissatisfaction with Parvez Elahi as an option to upset the balance of the Punjab assembly, commenting that he was no longer the top choice, and that there were better options.

If the assemblies are not dissolved, then then they will bring a no-trust motion against Imran Khan, Zardari added.

