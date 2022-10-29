SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan planning to spread anarchy by ‘killing long march participants’, says Pak Minister

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was planning to kill his workers through armed men, who he said were part of his long march aimed at spreading “anarchy and chaos” in the country, media reported.

The Interior Minister said the armed men were present in the PTI’s long march towards Islamabad and another armed group will join the caravan from Gujrat.

“They (PTI) are going to spread mischief and anarchy and they want to create a national tragedy by killing people,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, Express Tribune reported.

Referring to the alleged conversation of the PTI leader, Sanaullah said he had asked the police chief to arrest Gandapur, who is in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Sanaullah said the PTI chief was also planning to cause clashes between the law enforcement agencies and his workers.

“Federal law enforcement agencies are on alert and they will take action against him.”

Speaking about the talks with the PTI, Sanaullah said, “They are collecting guns, how can we hold negotiations with them?”

The Interior Minister also warned the K-P government to immediately arrest Gandapur to avert bloodshed, Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, following the emergence of alleged audio leak, the federal government has decided to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the PTI’s long march.

Sources told The Express Tribune that the alleged audio leak and other evidence of “conspiracy” to spread chaos in the country through long march will be submitted to the top court along with the petition.

