Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed reports claiming that he has removed Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, media reports said.

PM Imran Khan, in a conversation with senior journalists, said that he has no plans to make changes to the Defence department, reported GeoNews, citing sources.

“There was neither any talk of dismissing the army chief nor was this on the cards,” the PM told journalists. “I will do my job as per the law and in line with the Constitution.”

Imran Khan has held an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet, Samaa TV reported.

Science Minister Shibli Faraz told reporters that a “surprise” was discussed at the meeting, adding that the Prime Minister could go to the Parliament at any moment.

The federal minister also said that the cabinet did not discuss mass resignations.

Several key decisions were expected at the meeting which will review the prevailing situation in the country.

Federal ministers Pevez Khattak, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari and others arrived at the Prime Minister House for the meeting, which began shortly after 9 p.m.

Imran Khan faces a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, but the session has dragged on for several hours as the PTI attempted to file a petition against the Supreme Court ruling.

20220409-233405

