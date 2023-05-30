SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan serves defamation notice to Pak health minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday served a defamation notice to Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel after the latter disclosed that “traces of alcohol and cocaine were found in the former premier’s urine analysis,” media reported.

The legal notice, filed under the Defamation Ordinance, 2002, was served on account of the “dissemination and circulation of wrongful, baseless, false, misleading, erroneous, malicious and defamatory information” against Imran during the minister’s press conference on May 26, Express Tribune reported.

It claimed that through the Press conference, the minister “dishonestlyalleged” that Imran’s medical tests showed traces of alcohol and cocaine in his urine sample and that the former premier’s “mental stability” was “questionable” in addition to “some appropriate gesture”.

The notice questioned how “alcohol and cocaine consumption can be traced through a urine test”.

It continued that the medical report “failed to mention” that Imran “incurred head injury on the day of his illegal arrest”, and that “there are no details of a full trauma examination,” Express Tribune reported.

“The report emphasises a lot on mental state of our client (Imran Khan); however, no details of mental state examination have been provided,” it stated.

It further called the minister to pay “Rs 10 billion for defamingand levelling false allegations” against Imran, adding that the money would be “donated to Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital,” Express Tribune reported.

