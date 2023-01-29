HEALTHSOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan slams Pak govt for petrol price hike, rupee devaluation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday criticised the government for increasing the prices of petroleum products, and currency devaluation, the media reported.

The former prime minister took to Twitter and said that the latest hike in fuel prices and devaluation of the rupee “has crushed masses and salaried class”, Express Tribune reported.

“Total mismanagement of our economy by a corrupt and incompetent imported government has crushed masses and salaried class with (the) latest hike in petrol and diesel prices,” read the tweet, Express Tribune reported.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices by Pak Rs 35 per litre effective as of Sunday.

The minister made the announcement in a brief televised address to the nation on Sunday and maintained that Kerosene oil and light diesel oil prices were jacked up by Pak Rs 18 per litre.

Rejecting reports of petroleum shortages, Dar alleged that “artificial shortages” were being created.

“Ample fuel is available and under normal circumstances, there would be no reason for such shortages to occur,” he said.

“On social media, it was reported that (fuel prices) were to be jacked up by Rs 47-80 which unfortunately became an incentive for them (hoarders),” he added, “because of this, we have received reports of artificial shortages in the market,” Express Tribune reported.

Following Sunday’s hike, petroleum is to be sold at a rate of Pak Rs 249.80 per litre, while diesel prices have been raised to Rs 262.80 per litre, kerosene oil to Rs 189.83 per litre and light diesel oil to Rs 187 per litre.

