As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) heads towards Islamabad with its long march, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Imran Khan is spewing venom against an institution that “raised him”, local media reported.

To a question by a YouTuber in Lahore on the DG ISI’s presser, the premier said that the PTI chief “severely attacked” the Pakistan army. He added that the institution works for the defence of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

“This institution’s officers and troops, since Pakistan’s inception, have made numerous sacrifices be it wars or terrorism,” said the premier. He added that the army fought against terrorism at a time when no place in the country was safe.

“Then you spew venom against such an institution. Was there an illegal action taken? Tell me was the vote of no confidence illegal or unconstitutional?” asked Prime Minister Shehbaz.

He added that the former prime minister offered an extension to the army chief to ensure the failure of the vote of no-confidence that ousted him.

“He used to call me a boot polisher and whatnot and in order to defeat a constitutional action in parliament, Imran Khan made an unconstitutional offer,” said the Prime Minister, Geo News reported.

“He spews venom against an institution that raised him,” said the premier. He also reminded the audience that the institution removed all barriers to support his predecessor and gave him support that no one got as the premier in the country’s 75-year history.

“I say it in lighter vain that had we gotten 20% of that support, Pakistan would have sky rocketed under Mian Nawaz Sharif’s leadership,” said the Prime Minister. He added that the PTI chief “failed” despite all this support.

Giving an example of a car being pushed to start, the premier said that Khan failed despite getting all this push. He added that today the former prime minister uses Shehbaz Gill or Azam Swati to make statements against that institution.

“The things that Imran Khan is doing even an animal does not do that. Even a witch attacks after skipping three homes,” said the Prime Minister. He added that Khan will not be able to thank the institution all his life for the favours it did to him even if he tries to do it all his life, Geo News reported.

“They raised you and did whatnot. Got money from Saudi Arabia, China, Qatar and begged. Put everything at stake for Pakistan’s benefit,” said the premier.

On the DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum’s presser with the military spokesperson, Prime Minister Shehbaz confirmed that the official had taken permission from him before addressing the media.

“I have never seen a liar like Imran Khan in my life,” said the Prime Minister.

