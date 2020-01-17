Imran Khan to attend WEF in Davos

Islamabad, Jan 21 (IANS) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21 to 23, the Asian nation’s Foreign Ministry has announced.

Khan is making the visit at the invitation of Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, the ministry said in a statement on Monday, Xinhua reported.

The thematic focus of this year’s meeting is on “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”.

Two key highlights of the visit include the Pakistan’s Prime minister’s “Keynote Address” at the WEF special session, and his interaction at the “Pakistan Strategy Dialogue” with Chief Executive Officers and corporate leaders, the statement said.

On the sidelines, Khan will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF. In keeping with the significance of this milestone, political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues, according to the statement.

–IANS

vin