Imran Khan to visit Russia on Putin’s invitation

Islamabad, July 8 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Moscow in September on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources told Geo News.

Khan has accepted the Russian President’s invitation, which was extended last month during a conversation between the two leaders on the sidelines of the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek.

According to the sources, Putin invited Khan to attend as a special guest the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to be held from September 4 to 6 in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

During the SCO Summit, Khan and Putin held several informal discussions as they attended the SCO summit last month.

The two world leaders engaged in conversation on several occasions, the sources told Geo News on Sunday.

Observers said that, of the world leaders present at the SCO meeting, Khan interacted with Putin the most.

This will be Khan’s first visit to Russia since assuming power following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s victory in the 2018 general elections.

The news of the Russia visit comes over a week ahead of his maiden trip to the US on July 21 where he will meet President Donald Trump.

