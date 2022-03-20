SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan wants to emulate India’s foreign policy

By NewsWire
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded India for having an “independent foreign policy” that was favourable to its own people, Express Tribune reported.

He maintained that like India — which imported oil from Russia despite American sanctions and despite being an ally of the US — his foreign policy would also favour the people of Pakistan, the report said.

“I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either,” Imran said.

The Pakistan premier maintained that he said “absolutely not” to the European Union envoy who sought Pakistan’s support against Russia in the Russia-Ukraine conflict because “they broke protocol by making the request”.

He added that Pakistan would have gained nothing by complying with the EU’s request.

“We became part of America’s war against terror in Afghanistan and lost 80,000 people and $100 billion,” he said, asking Shehbaz Sharif what did Pakistan gain from the war on terror, Express Tribune reported.

Khan has once again urged the dissident lawmakers to return to the ruling PTI’s fold, saying that he was ready to forgive them like a ‘compassionate father’ amid looming vote on no-trust motion against him, Express Tribune reported.

“Return to the party’s fold or face social boycott,” he warned the dissenting PTI members while addressing a public gathering in Dargai — a small town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Malaknad district on Sunday.

“People will not trust you — youth are aware of whatever happening in the country, this is the age of social media where it is difficult to hide anything,” he said.

The Pakistan premier also warned the estranged lawmakers of dire consequences if they “sold their conscience” and cast vote against the party line in the National Assembly.

