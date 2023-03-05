SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan’s arrest likely today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is likely to be arrested in Toshakhana case on Sunday as the Islamabad police reached Lahore with the deposed premier’s arrest warrant, local media reported.

A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against Khan by a district and sessions court in the federal capital on February 28.

Sources said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed, The News reported.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that any attempt to arrest Khan will seriously worsen the situation.

“I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park,” he wrote on Twitter.

