PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said PTI will kick off its long march on October 28, Friday from Lahore, the media reported.

Addressing a press conference, the former Pakistan Prime Minister said that all party workers, supporters and leaders will gather at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk at 11 a.m. from where they will march towards Islamabad, The News reported.

The PTI chief had last week said that he would announce the date on Friday, but the anti-government march will now start on the same day — despite repeated government warnings, The News reported.

The government approached the Supreme Court earlier to stop the PTI’s long march.

However, the apex court rejected the request to issue an interim order for stopping the PTI’s planned long march –giving a boost to the Khan-led party.

Before it approached the top court, the government issued repeated warnings to the PTI chief, with a top official saying that the authorities would multiply their May 25 policy by 10 if Khan announces another long march.

If the PTI holds another long march, then it would be the second time they would be coming to Islamabad.

The last march was held on May 25 and ended with Khan abruptly calling off the march after reaching Islamabad.

