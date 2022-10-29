SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan’s narrative against army ‘demolished in Pak, being celebrated in India’, says Minister

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has assailed PTI chief Imran Khan over Friday’s speech in which he critcised the army’s top brass, media reported.

“This narrative has been destroyed in Pakistan, Imran Khan sahib, and is now only being celebrated in India,” she said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif responded to Imran’s speech at Shahdara earlier on Saturday where the latter took aim at the DG ISI.

In a tweet, Asif said: “Today, war is fought on the basis of media and narrative. In this age, by making the army the topic of his speeches by targeting the ISI, Imran Khan is creating a narrative that can be of India but not of a Pakistani.”

He added: “Especially of that Pakistani who was given complete cooperation by those very institutions, and given respect by the country – which was undeserved.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb categorically ruled out any negotiations or talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

“I’ve categorically said this person is not worth talking to – he is a liar,” she said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, adding that negotiations could not be done on the streets.

Separately, state-run PTV reported that Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a nine-member committee to look after the law and order situation amid the PTI’s long march to Islamabad.

The committee is headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and includes Marriyum among others.

20221029-182805

