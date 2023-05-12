SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan's release may trigger violent protests, warns Pak intelligence

Pakistan’s Intelligence Bureau (IB) has written to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, urging them to take necessary measures to secure state buildings and properties, including police lines, in the event of the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, media reported.

The agency has issued two separate letters. In one letter, the agency recommended securing the premises where Imran Khan is currently being held, as well as the adjacent buildings, to prevent any untoward incidents due to the potential threat of attacks by miscreants.

In the letter addressed to Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noor-ul-Amin Mangel and IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the IB stated that Imran Khan has been making inflammatory statements against institutions, which have resulted in violent incidents across the country, Geo News reported.

The letter also pointed out that PTI protesters have damaged government and private properties. Furthermore, the protesters blocked the road leading to Islamabad airport for hours, and food supplies were not allowed to enter the city.

“Protesters in the form of mobs took law into their own hands in Islamabad. Public and private buildings were damaged and torched by the protestors,” it added, Geo News reported.

According to the IB letter, the release of the former Pak PM could potentially result in a significant reaction from the protesters against institutions, posing a threat to the lives and property of citizens. Therefore, the security of government buildings and properties, including police lines, must be increased to counter the situation.

“The situation demands that security measures should be taken to thwart the ambitions of the miscreants,” it further added, Geo News reported.

The letter warned that the reaction of the mob against institutions could intensify if Imran Khan is released, leading to potential harm to innocent lives and property. The IB has suggested that effective precautionary measures must be taken to counter the nefarious designs of the miscreants.

