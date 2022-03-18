SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran Khan’s survival seems unlikely, says ally

By NewsWire
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government may survive the current political turmoil in the country, but Prime Minister Imran Khan’s survival seems unlikely, Express Tribune reported.

In conversation with a private television channel, the MQM-P convener said that in light of the no-trust motion, the ruling party’s government faces a significant threat and if it does not navigate the political minefield successfully, it will not survive.

“If the advisers are correct, a decision can be made to save democracy and Pakistan. The PTI government may survive, but the prime minister is unlikely to,” he added, Express Tribune reported.

When asked whether his party is still supporting the government, Siddiqui said, “If they had been allowed to swim on their own, they would have learned.”

However, he maintained that the PTI has not developed the capacity to deal with issues politically.

With the no-confidence motion date approaching, the opposition, as well as the PTI-led government, are bent on securing the required headcount in parliament.

The MQM-P has seven seats in the National Assembly, and is one of the major government-allied parties.

