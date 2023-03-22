ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Imran Khan’s wife Avantika cryptically hints they might already be divorced

NewsWire
0
0

Former Bollywood actor and Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik has sparked divorce speculation with her post on social media.

Avantika took to her Instagram Stories, where she re-shared a video of pop-star Miley Cyrus dancing to her song.

The lyrics “that divorce was the best thing for her” was written on the clip.

Avantika re-shared it and wrote: “Not only her…#justsaying.”

Her post comes after Imran made a public appearance holding hands with actor Lekha Washington. The two had worked together in the 2013 film ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Avantika and Imran got married in 2011 and wlecomed their first child, a daughter named Imara.

Imran made his acting debut with the 2008 film ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’. He was last seen in the 2015 movie ‘Katti Batti’.

20230322-161402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sandipta Sen, Ditipriya Roy to star in series ‘Bodhon’

    Sehban Azim gives chole bhature treat to ‘Dear Ishq’ co-actors on...

    ‘Being happy is way more important than being successful,’ says Avika...

    Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kadaisi Vivasayi to release on Feb 11