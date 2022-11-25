SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Imran Khwaja reappointed as ICC Deputy Chair

NewsWire
0
0

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has re-appointed Imran Khwaja as Deputy Chair for a two-year term, the world cricket governing body said on Friday.

Khwaja currently holds an Associate Member Director position on the Board, having been re-elected at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2022. He was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008 and has served as Deputy Chair since 2017.

Earlier on November 12, New Zealand’s Greg Barclay was also unanimously re-elected as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term.

Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the ICC Board reaffirmed its full support of him to continue as Chair for a further two years.

20221125-193401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Dhoni playing his last game for CSK? Definitely Not,...

    Does England have a plan for the second Ashes Test, asks...

    Jadeja, Axar, Gill likely to miss S Africa series because of...

    Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Rayudu, Tilak Varma hit tons for Hyderabad;...