SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran leads on six out of seven Pakistan National Assembly seats

NewsWire
0
1

PTI chief Imran Khan was leading on six out of the seven National Assembly seats he is contesting after polling concluded on Sunday, as per unofficial results, media reports said.

Results continue to pour in after the end of polling for by-elections on eight National Assembly seats and three Punjab Assembly seats amid reports of sporadic violence and clashes across the country, The News reported.

According to unofficial results received so far, PTI was in the lead on six NA seats — Mardan, Charsadda, Karachi-Lorangi, Peshawar, Nankana Sahib and Faisalabad — while PPP was leading in Karachi’s Malir and Multan.

Meanwhile, Khan’s party was ahead in two constituencies of the Punjab Assembly – Khanewal and Bahawalnagar – while PML-N was in the first position in Sheikupura.

The country witnessed intense political activity as the polling started at 8 am and continued peacefully in some constituencies, with sporadic clashes in others. Scores of candidates contested for the seats up for grabs across the country.

Among the contenders is former Prime Minister Khan who is running for seven of the eight seats in the by-election.

The vote, he says, is a “referendum” on his popularity, The News reported.

As the polling process started, Khan asked the people in relevant constituencies to come out in large numbers to vote.

“This is a referendum for Haqiqi Azadi from the cabal of crooks. We are contesting against all of PDM, the Election Commission and ‘namaloom afraad’,” Khan said in a tweet.

20221016-220006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed into a Pakistan in crisis

    7 Afghan civilians killed in minibus blast

    ‘Attacked twice’ in hospital, Pashtun leader Ali Wazir asks to be...

    Bangladesh’s Covid caseload tops 1.1 mn