Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Thursday, days ahead of the voting on a no-trust motion moved against him by the Opposition in the National Assembly that will decide his fate, Dawn reported.

“Since I joined politics, I have always said that neither will I bow down before anyone, nor will I let my nation bow down. It means I will not let my nation be a slave to anyone. I have never backed down from this stance,” Khan said.

The Prime Minister then discussed the ‘threat letter’ that purportedly shows ‘evidence’ of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government.

In what appeared a slip of tongue, he named the United States as the country behind the threat.

“I am here today because on March 8 or 7, the United States… not the US… we got a message. For a free country, a message like this is [not only] against its Prime Minister but is also against the country [itself],” Khan said.

“They knew beforehand that a no-trust move was coming. The no-trust motion was not even submitted [at the time]. It means that they (the opposition) was connected with these people abroad. They say they are angry with Pakistan… they make this excuse. They say they will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan loses the no-trust move, but if the move fails, Pakistan will have to go through a difficult time,” Khan said.

“In an official document it was said that ‘if Imran Khan remains the Prime Minister, our ties will suffer and you will face difficulties’,” he added.

“I am telling my nation today that this is our status. We are a nation of 220 million and another country — and they are not giving any reason — is issuing threats. They said that Imran Khan decided to go to Russia on his own even though the Foreign Office and the military leadership was consulted,” he said.

“Our ambassador told them that the decision [to visit Russia was made after consultations] but they are denying it and saying that ‘it was only because of Imran Khan and that our ties cannot be good if he stays’. What they are actually saying is that they have no issue with the people who will replace Imran Khan.

“The most disturbing thing is that they (foreign forces) have links with the people through whom the conspiracy happened. They are stooges, and stooges mean loyal slaves.”

