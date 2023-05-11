The Pakistan Supreme Court has started hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea against its Chairman Imran Khans arrest after the deposed Prime Minister was presented before a three-member bench, media reports said.

The court had directed the authorities to present the PTI chief before the court. Accordingly, Khan was brought to the court in a convoy of 15 vehicles, Geo News reported.

The directive to present Khan before the court came after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, termed the PTI leader’s arrest from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) as a mighty disgrace to the country’s judicial establishment.

The CJP passed the remark while heading a three-member bench hearing PTI’s petition challenging Khan’s arrest. Apart from the CJP, the bench also included Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

At the outset of the hearing, the former premier’s lawyer, Hamid Khan, informed the court that Khan had gone to the IHC in order to secure an extension of his interim bail. When the PTI chief was getting his verification done, Rangers personnel broke into the room, Geo News reported.

“The Rangers misbehaved with Imran Khan and arrested him,” he added.

At this, CJP Bandial inquired about the case in which Khan was seeking bail extension.

Justice Minallah inquired if a plea can be filed before the biometric verification is conducted.

At this, the lawyer said that Khan went for biometric verification because a plea cannot be filed before that.

“Why did the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) take the law in its hand? It would have been better for NAB to seek permission from the IHC registrar,” Justice Minallah said, Geo News reported.

