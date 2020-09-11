Imran rejects criticism of dual nationals holding public office

Islamabad, Sep 11 (IANS) Expressing displeasure over criticism of dual nationals holding public office in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for tapping what he called “resource pool” of Pakistani experts and professionals living abroad for uplifting of the country.

“I don’t know why people say that dual nationals cannot get any public office and cannot become a minister and why they (people) move courts every other day,” Dawn news quoted Khan as saying in an event on Thursday.

Khan made the remarks at the event where he launched the Roshan Pakistan Digital Account  a facility which will provide innovative banking solutions to millions of non-resident Pakistanis seeking to undertake fund transfers, bill payments and investment activities in Pakistan.

“We do not have a bigger asset than that (overseas Pakistanis). Best minds, professionals and entrepreneurs are outside the country.

“When we will create (conducive) conditions in the country, this big resource pool can return to the country,” he added.

The premier recalled that when he had established Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, it created an opportunity for overseas Pakistani experts and they returned and ran the hospital.

Khan and members of his cabinet holding dual nationality recently came under severe criticism when the assets and status of dual nationality of all non-elected cabinet members  Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and advisers  were made public, Dawn news reported.

SAPM on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus resigned from her post due to the criticism levelled against her and the government because of her dual citizenship.

