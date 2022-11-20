A day after announcing what appeared to be the final showdown with the Pakistan government, former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that everyone will get a surprise on November 26 — the day when his partys supporters converge in Rawalpindi to demand early elections, media reports said.

Addressing the participants of a rally in Rawat on Saturday, some 200 metres away from Islamabad, the PTI chief had announced via video link that he is temporarily ending the long march and its next phase would continue from Rawalpindi on November 26, Express Tribune reported.

During a meeting with a group of journalists in Lahore on Sunday, Khan, without divulging details, said: “I am aware of their plans, but I am planning ahead.”

The former premier reiterated that he is no more concerned about the appointment of next Army chief.

“I have no problem with whoever they want to appoint as Army chief. Now these people [government] are trapped from both sides,” Express News quoted him as saying.

Khan, who was voted out as Prime Minister in April this year, said the incumbent rulers would face defeat if early elections are held in the country, Express Tribune reported.

“If these [polls] are not held, there are chances that the country will go bankrupt,” he said.

The former premier also revealed that he was sent messages through President Arif Alvi for negotiations to end the political deadlock in the country.

“But I have only one demand, give the date of the elections. Only then discussions can take place,” he added.

20221120-214604