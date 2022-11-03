SOUTH ASIA

Imran says long march will continue until polls announced

PTI chairman Imran Khan who is leading the ongoing anti-government long march towards Islamabad, said that the protest will continue for another 10 months till the date for elections is announced.

Earlier, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4, which was later revised to November 8-9 and then again to November 11, The News reported.

The march entered the seventh day on Thursday.

Addressing participants, Khan said: “Our movement will continue for the next 10 months until the date for elections is announced. We will never accept these thieves.”

He added that it is “better to die than to become slaves of the ‘thieves'”.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry then announced the party will keep changing the dates to “tire the government out”.

This is the PTI chair’s second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.

The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections, The News reported.

