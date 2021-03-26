Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet next week, a media report said on Friday, adding that the move comes as “he is not happy with some key Ministers performance”.

The Express Tribune newspaper report said that despite testing positive for Covid-19, Khan has conducted several meetings, “gauged the performance of Ministers, deliberated upon swapping portfolios of several cabinet members, mulled over the names of new lawmakers that are to be included in the cabinet and, also pondered over who will be replaced”.

“Prime Minister will announce the changes made in the federal cabinet by next Monday,” Senator Shibli Faraz told The Express Tribune.

The Senator said that discussions were still underway on which Minister will get which portfolio.

“Three-to-four new people are expected to be given state-minister level portfolios,” Faraz said without revealing their names.

Since Khan came to power in 2018, he has reshuffled the Cabinet several times.

–IANS

ksk/