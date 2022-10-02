SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran should be tried under Official Secrets Act : Maryam Nawaz

NewsWire
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N leaders said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan should be tried under the Official Secrets Act for stealing a cipher from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), local media reported.

In a press conference, they said that Parliament will decide to invoke Article 6 against Imran Khan and his abettors after consultations. They said that audio leaks of the Prime Minister’s Office are a serious security breach. They said that Imran Khan had taken away the cipher from the Prime Minister’s Office by concealing it in his diary, The News reported.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said in the US, law enforcement agencies raided Trump’s house and similarly, it should also be done here, and Banigala should be searched for the recovery of cipher.

Maryam said that she was surprised at the country’s system because the person (Imran), who should be in jail, was roaming free. She said that Imran Khan was deliberately making the appointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) controversial by talking about this issue in his public meetings.

Declaring Imran Khan as the biggest liar in the history of Pakistan, Maryam said if she starts exposing him, it will take hours.

“Many elected prime ministers and dictators came but the label of treason only suits Imran Khan,” said Maryam.

Talking about the audio leaks, Maryam Nawaz said the more people listen to Imran Khan’s audios, the more they will understand how big conspiracy he had planned.

