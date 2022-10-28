Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed the top brass of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) for holding a press conference while repeatedly claiming to be apolitical.

“They held a press conference after claiming that they have distanced themselves from politics,” Geo News quoted Khan as saying during an interview with a private news channel.

“The press conference was not on security issues. It was a political presser,” he said, adding that the county will suffer if he responds to the press conference.

Hostile forces want our army to be weak, Khan said, reiterating that he did not say anything that would harm the army, Geo News reported.

“If I respond to the press conference, it will be directed at the army and I don’t want to hurt them in any way,” he added.

On Thursday, ISI Director-General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum took a jibe at the Khan saying that “if the commander-in-chief is a traitor then why did you meet him in hiding?”

“Meeting (him) is your right but it cannot be possible that you meet him at night and call (him) a traitor in the day,” he added.

Lt Gen Anjum had said that the military was called “neutral and an animal” as they had committed treason by refusing to be part of an “illegal” decision.

He said that the refusal to do the “illegal job” was not the decision of a single person or army chief but of the entire institution.

Regarding constant criticism of him calling them “neutrals”, Khan said that personalities make mistakes but “I want to save the institutions”, Geo News reported.

“They accuse me of holding talks behind closed doors then they should also share details of those talks,” Khan said, adding that he heard about the army chief’s extension.

“If they can offer an extension, we (PTI) could have also offered him an extension.”

