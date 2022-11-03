As people ran helter-skelter after a man opened fire on the container carrying the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), injuring party Chairman Imran Khan, in Gujranwala on Thursday, the former Pakistan Prime Minister brushed aside the injury, stood on his two feet and waved to the crowd with a big smile on his face, media reports said.

While initial images showed he had to be carried by guards and other supporters off the container near the Allahawala roundabout, he later dusted himself off and stood up on his two feet, Samaa TV reported.

A video recorded by a member of the crowd showed that while being shifted to a smaller vehicle for transfer to a hospital in Lahore, Khan stood on his two feet.

Soon after the firing incident, Khan stood on the doorway of the container and punched his fist in the air, Samaa TV reported.

Khan was then lowered carefully into the waiting vehicle, which was parked next to the container.

While Khan sustained bullet injury in his leg, seven others were also injured in the attack, including PTI Senator Faisal Javed.

A child is also among the injured.

20221103-195403