Chaotic scenes broke out near PTI’s reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired at party chief Imran Khan, media reports said.

According to Geo News, the former Prime Minister sustained bullet injuries on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital. Sources told Geo News that four to five PTI leaders, including Faisal Javed, have also sustained injuries.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said, “Imran Khan is our red line and an attempt has been made to cross that red line.”

He also said that Khan will fight till his last breath.

According to the police, the suspect who opened fire on Khan’s container has been arrested.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the firing incident in Gujranwala and directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab.

Khan is leading PTI’s march towards Islamabad which kicked off from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 29. This is the PTI chief’s second long march this year.

Khan, along with his supporters, is expected to stage a sit-in in Islamabad against the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government at the end of the march. PTI has not yet confirmed the date of arrival in Islamabad.

According to Khan, the protest march will continue till the date for elections is announced, The News reported.

Earlier, the plan was to reach Islamabad by November 4. It was later revised to November 8-9 and then again revised to November 11. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry then announced the party will keep changing the date to “tire the government out”.

The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections, The News reported.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed PTI to ensure peace regardless of the location in Islamabad allotted to the party by the government to hold sit-in and ‘jalsa’.

The observation came during the hearing of PTI’s plea against the government for not issuing the party a no-objection certificate for its sit-in in Islamabad.

20221103-175204