Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday “thanked” the sitting government for adding his name on the no-fly list and said he had no plans for any foreign travel “because I neither have any properties or businesses abroad nor even a bank account outside the country”.

On Thursday, the names of over 600 PTI leaders, including Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, were added to the no-fly list for their involvement in the May 9 violence, Geo News reported citing sources.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, Khan said: “I want to thank the government for putting my name on the ECL (Exit Control List) as I have no plans to travel abroad, because I neither have any properties or businesses abroad nor even a bank account outside the country.

“If and when I do get an opportunity for a holiday, it will be in our northern mountains, my favourite place on earth.”

In a bid to stop them from leaving the country, their names were sent by the police, the counter-terrorism department (CTD), and intelligence agencies.

Thousands of party workers and leaders were arrested during the crackdown on the PTI since May 9 for the party’s alleged involvement in the riots that claimed at least eight lives and injured dozens of others.

The violence broke out after Khan was arrested earlier that day.

