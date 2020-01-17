Imran to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Islamabad, Jan 21 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to attend the upcoming session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, the Foreign Office (FO) announced.

Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF Professor Klaus Schwab invited Khan to attend the forum, which will run till Thursday, Dawn news reported citing an FO statement as saying on Monday.

Khan is slated to address a WEF special session and also interact with corporate leaders at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the forum and political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives will “deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues”.

