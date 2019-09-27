Imran to be given grand reception at Islamabad airport

Islamabad, Sep 29 (IANS) Leaders and the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were set to give Prime Minister Imran Khan an unprecedented welcome at the Islamabad airport as he was scheduled to arrive on Sunday from New York.

PTI’s chief organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi asked the party workers to reach the New Islamabad International Airport on Sunday as the party would accord Khan with an unprecedented welcome, he said in a tweet.

Senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen also took to Twitter to urge the party workers to attend the reception for the Prime Minister who he said had “fought Kashmir cause like a true hero”.

“Let’s celebrate this win by giving him a hero’s welcome tomorrow 5pm at the New Islamabad Airport. Don’t forget to be there,” he tweeted with a hashtag #WelcomeHomePMIK which trended on Twitter.

–IANS

ksk