SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran to begin Islamabad long march in last week of May

NewsWire
0
1

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will begin its anti-government long march towards Islamabad in the last week of May, Geo News reported.

“We will be giving this call to all Pakistanis, not just PTI supporters, as Pakistan has been insulted after the country’s most corrupt people were imposed on us by a foreign power,” Khan said in a video statement.

Khan was ousted from power on April 10 after the National Assembly voted against him on the no-confidence motion — making him the first premier to be voted out through the move.

Khan had repeatedly blamed the US for backing the no-confidence motion and has refused to accept newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif, saying “there can’t be any bigger insult to this country”.

The Joe Biden-led administration in the US, however, has denied the allegations.

In his message released on Saturday, Khan said the PTI’s core committee has decided to give the call as “60 per cent of the people in the federal cabinet are out on bail”, Geo News reported.

“The person who has become the Prime Minister is dubbed as the crime minister. His [family] has cases worth Rs 40 billion pending in the FIA and NAB,” Khan said.

The PTI Chairman reiterated that such people being in power is an “insult” to Pakistan.

20220430-201305

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Military had connection with Easter Sunday bombers: SL Catholic Church

    There’s no need for foreign manpower in Afghanistan: Karzai

    3rd Test, Day 2: Pakistan 90/1 at stumps, trail by 301...

    Sri Lanka to import 100,000 tonnes of rice from Myanmar