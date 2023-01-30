SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran to contest all 33 seats of National Assembly

NewsWire
0
0

Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has decided to set another record by contesting all the 33 seats of the National Assembly by competing the by-elections on seats, which got vacated after his party members’ resignations were accepted by the Speaker of the Lower House.

The by-elections are scheduled on March 16. This will be another record by Imran Khan to be the single person from his party to contest 33 seats. Earlier in October last year, Khan had run for at least eight constituencies and made history by bagging at six seats.

Announcing the news to the media, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the party has mutually agreed to have Imran Khan as its candidate in the upcoming by-elections.

“The other candidates from these constituencies would file their nominations as covering candidates,” said Qureshi.

The decision was made during the party’s parliamentary committee meeting after a detailed discussion on what the PTI leader termed as “gross violations” of the Constitution, suspension of basic human rights and fundamental rights as well as nose diving economic conditions of the country.

“At least four resolutions were passed during the meeting to draw attention of the apex court and President Arif Alvi towards the violations of the Constitution and fundamental rights,” said Qureshi.

“As the government is placing unconstitutional ways to delay the elections in both Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa provinces, this will be a clear violation of the Constitution and punishable under Article 6,” Qureshi added.

Qureshi asserted that PTI will not tolerate even an hour’s delay in the elections as it had sacrificed its two governments while taking the constitutional route to ensure timely polls.

Khan has been demanding the federal government to announce early general elections in the country, a demand which has been rejected by the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Khan has said that he will take to the streets again and launch another series of protests to pressure the government to hold general elections and not further weaken the already shrunk financial and political situation of the country.

20230130-180001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak caps foreign currency carrying limit for outbound travellers

    Islamabad HC asks Imran, cabinet to take action against ex-Navy chief

    India will always be B’desh’s ‘reliable friend’: Jaishankar

    Pak forex reserves fall below $7 bn for first time since...