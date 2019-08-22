Imran to hold public meeting in Hindu-majority area

Islamabad, Aug 23 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address a public meeting in a Hindu-dominated area in Sindh province on the Kashmir issue.

Khan will visit the Umarkot region on August 31, the Roznama Pakistan said in a report.

According to the report, the exercise was aimed at expressing his solidarity with the Hindus and other minority communities living in Pakistan. The meeting will be held near the Mahadev temple in Umarkot.

Lalchand Malhi, an MP of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has issued a video message for the people, in which he said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan is coming to Umarkot to express his solidarity towards Hindus and other minority communities, and he will address a public meeting over there.”

The meeting will also be addressed by the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other Ministers.

