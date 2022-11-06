SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Imran to return to political stage in 2 to 3 days

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will return to the political stage within two to three days, party leader Hammad Azhar said.

Talking to mediapersons at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, where Imran is being treated for the leg injury, Azhar said the party would continue its peaceful protest against the “attempted assassination” of Imran Khan.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister suffered gun shot injuries in leg on Thursday when he was leading the anti-government long march toward Islamabad, Geo TV reported.

Family of Moazzam Gondal, the youth who lost his life during the attack on Imran Khan, will get a total of Rs 15 million, Azhar claimed, adding that the party will bear all the expenses of Moazzam’s children.

Hammad Azhar said that the PTI has given Rs 5 million to the children of Moazzam and the Punjab province government also will give another Rs 5 million to the bereaved family in a day or two.

In a televised address from the hospital, Imran had alleged, “Three people – including Rana Sanaullah, Shehbaz Sharif, and a major in the army – made a plan to assassinate me after they saw that the number of people in my long march was exponentially increasing.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities to take action against Imran Khan and his associates for levelling allegations against the armed forces.

