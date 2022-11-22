SOUTH ASIA

Imran under threat from enemy agencies of Pakistan: Interior Minister

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that PTI chief Imran Khan faced a threat and if something happened to him, it would bring a storm of embarrassment to the country.

“Every enemy and every enemy agency of Pakistan are after his life since he has got an FIR registered against him,” The News quoted the Minister as saying.

“Now if something happens to (Khan), may it not be so and I pray for his long life, then the finger would be pointed at the Pakistan Army, the ISI, myself, and the Prime Minister because he has already got four names taped,” he added.

Sanaullah said that if somebody managed to succeed in their nefarious ideas, then no one would be able to approach or touch them because the entire blame would shift to the four people already pointed out in the tape.

“If this happens, don’t you think the country will slip into a civil war? It’s tragic that this man, this unblessed man, has brought the country to a stage where if he exits or something happens to him, he will be a source of chaos, anarchy and evildoing for the country.”

Asked to specify what kind of outfits or individuals were after Khan, the Interior Minister said those who wanted chaos, anarchy and civil war in Pakistan and wanted the people to fight and kill each other, The News reported.

When asked about a threat to his own life, Sanaullah said that it did not matter whether he lived or died but Khan did face a threat.

Talking about the PTI’s long match, Sanaullah said that the federal government had no plans to use force against the participants of the PTI long march as long as they remained peaceful and came unarmed.

He said Islamabad is no small thing but the capital of entire Pakistan adding that if the long march participants came with arms and they used them, then the federal security forces will use force to maintain law and order.

Otherwise, the government has no plans to use force against the long march participants, he added.

