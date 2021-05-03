Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a surprise visit to different localities in Islamabad without any “security and protocol”, his office said.

In a tweet on Sunday, Khan’s office said that the “Prime Minister drove himself to public places in Islamabad without any security and protocol”, reports The Express tribune.

According to the tweet, Khan visited G-11 Markaz, Sewerage Plant I-9 and Korang Cricket Ground.

In G-11 Markaz, he visited the modular carts placed under the Ehsaas programme’s Rerhi Baan initiative. He asked vendors about their business and instructed them to adhere to the SOPs, reports Dawn news.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Capital Development Authority Chairman Amer Ahmed Ali.

In a tweet, Senator Khan said the Prime Minister while driving had “stopped at every signal” and waited for the traffic light to turn green.

“Others should put an end to VIP culture in the same manner,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister did not have any protocol with him.

–IANS

ksk/