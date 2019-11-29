Imran vows to restore student unions with enforceable laws

Islamabad, Dec 2 (IANS) In response to the nationwide Student Solidarity March, Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan has announced that his government would restore student unions with a “comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct”.

“We will establish a comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore and enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country,” The Express Tribune reported citing Khan as saying in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“Universities groom future leaders of the country and student unions form an integral part of this grooming.

“Unfortunately, in Pakistan universities’ student unions became violent battlegrounds and completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses,” he added.

On November 29, people from various walks of life, including students, rights activists and supporters, took to the streets across the country to join the Student Solidarity March for the restoration of student unions that have been banned since 1984.

The march in dozens of cities received messages of support from several political leaders and government officials.

