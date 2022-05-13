Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has warned that if a date for the general elections is not announced, the “sea of people” heading towards Islamabad would be detrimental to the interests of the government, media reports said.

The PTI Chairman has held a series of ‘jalsas’ in different cities, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore and Peshawar, as he rallies his party workers and leaders against the government ahead of the proposed march to Islamabad.

In his address during the Mardan jalsa, Khan said he is calling the people to Islamabad for a “revolution” that seeks “real independence” for Pakistan.

“From here, I am giving a message to the corrupt thugs… and the convict should also hear this: You will not make decisions for the country, but the citizens will decide who will rule Pakistan,” Khan said.

The PTI Chairman reiterated that the United States had “conspired” against his regime, while the current government’s “Mir Sadiqs and Mir Jafars” were involved in it.

Khan said when he came to know about the “conspiracy”, he went to the “people who could stop it”.

“I told them that if this conspiracy succeeds, our economy will falter given its current condition,” he said.

The ex-Prime Minister said he asked former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to tell those who “call themselves neutral” that the economy will collapse, but unfortunately, they did not do anything.

“The dollar is nearing Rs 200, the stock market is plunging, everything is becoming expensive… the media should ask the people how expensive things are as they would do during our government,” Khan said.

20220513-211802