Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the “false narrative” of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — declaring the incumbent government a “product of conspiracy” — had been totally shattered after the recent audio leak, media reports said.

“Imran Khan wasted five months of the nation by concocting lies and propaganda about his successor government, however, his own audio leak exposed his fraudulence,” Sharif said in his address at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Bhara Kahu Bypass project, Geo News reported.

The Prime Minister said Khan blamed politicians as traitors, but in reality it was he who “betrayed the nation”, Geo News reported.

“Imran’s lies about an ‘imported government’ are, in fact, a conspiracy against the entire nation,” he said, stressing the need for people to understand the reality of a liar.

An alleged sound bite of the former Prime Minister allegedly telling his then principal secretary Azam Khan to “play” with the US cypher came to the fore earlier this week.

In the audio allegedly featuring Khan, Azam Khan can be allegedly heard talking about the cypher, which Khan  time and again  has claimed mentions the “threat” to remove his government.

Following the leaked audio, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah  during a press conference in Islamabad  said that if Khan’s audio is real, then he should be exposed before the nation, Geo News reported.

Last week, two audios allegedly featuring Sharif were leaked. The first audio contained a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

Sharif — who recently represented the country at the fora of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the United Nations General Assembly — said the leaders of some friendly countries during the sideline meetings conveyed to him their “annoyance” over the irresponsible foreign policy of Khan, Geo News reported.

