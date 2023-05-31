SOUTH ASIA

Imran will face trial in military courts: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan would face trial in a military court for his “role” in the May 9 attacks.

Speaking to a private news channel, Sanaullah accused Imran of “personally planning attacks” on military establishments, claiming that there was ample evidence to substantiate these accusations, The Express Tribune reported.

“It is all documented. The proof is in his (Imran’s) tweets and messages,” he said.

Violent protests broke out across the country after the PTI chief was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau from the Islamabad High Court premises.

Rioters vandalised civilian infrastructure and military installations and even attacked the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, and Lahore Corps Commander’s residence, also known as Jinnah House, The Express Tribune reported.

During the interview, when asked if the PTI chairman would be tried in a military court, the Interior Minister replied: “Absolutely, why shouldn’t he (be tried in a military court)? (By looking at) the programme he made to target military installations and how he had it executed, this is absolutely a case for the military courts.”

Sanaullah claimed that the former premier personally orchestrated the attacks, The Express Tribune reported.

“The PTI activists chanted the slogan ‘Imran is our red line’, and the entire plot was prepared on Imran Khan’s initiative and instigation. He carried it all out. He is the architect of this chaos.”

20230531-114007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two missing Lankan Commonwealth Games athletes located

    Speaker to take over as SL Prez until all-party govt is...

    Fire engulfs 16-storey building in Karachi, no casualties

    Sporadic incidents of violence in Pak’s Punjab province bypolls