A Pakistani Minister has claimed that during the tenure of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the latter’s US-based cousin ran departments under the Health Ministry, the media reported.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel hinted that a number of issues related to the Ministry may be referred to an independent National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reports Dawn news.

He said that two bills were passed on Wednesday by the National Assembly and sent to Senate, adding that the legislations were introduced to repeal the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and the Medical Teaching Institution Act passed during the tenure of the PTI government.

“Employees (of the Commission) were sacked and a number of people were appointed who had nothing to do with the medical profession. Exorbitant salaries were given to the new appointees. Through the new bill, we have given representation in the body to all provinces and administrative unites,” he said.

“While the PTI running a campaign against the current government terming it ‘imported’, Ministry of Health’s departments were being run from the US by a cousin of former Prime Minister Imran Khan through the internet. Take the example of National Institute of Health (NIH), most members of its governing body are in the US and Canada,” Dawn news quoted Patel as saying.

He said that forced golden handshake was given to the employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) but new people were appointed on heavy salaries.

“We are going to investigate how many people got licences of doctors despite the fact that they lacked degrees. The contract of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) was given to a firm which was not registered. We may send all these cases to an independent NAB.”

