Directly addressing outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, complained of fake accounts on the micro-blogging site pretending to be her sons, which she claimed were created by “imposters with a political agenda in Pakistan”.

In a tweet late Thursday, the 49-year-old said: Thanks @elonmusk… Fake accounts pretending to be my children, created by imposters with a political agenda in Pakistan. This is exactly what I feared would happen when you took away Twitter’s verification blue ticks.

“FYI my children are not on social media & have no plans to be.”

Goldsmith and Khan were married in May 1995, and divorced nine years later in June 2004.

Goldsmith has two sons from her marriage to Khan — Sulaiman Isa (born 1996) and Kasim (born 1999).

20230519-110007

