Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan’s much-hyped long march to Islamabad is not for a revolution, but to install an Army chief of his choice, media reports said.

In a statement issued on Twitter on Wednesday, Sharif gave his reaction after the long march was announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, saying that people have seen his ‘revolution’ during his four-year rule, Express Tribune reported.

“Imran Khan’s long march is not for any revolution, but to install an Army chief of his own choice,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif also said that Imran Khan, who calls others thieves, has proven himself to be the biggest thief in the country’s history with irrefutable evidence of foreign funding, Toshakhana and robbery worth Rs 50 billion, the report said.

Political tension is growing in the country as Islamabad has been put on high alert after Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to hold the much-awaited long march on Friday, demanding the government to call fresh general elections.

The government has also started preparations to deploy thousands of security personnel to block Khan’s supporters from entering the capital.

According to officials, the interior ministry has already decided to deploy around 30,000 police personnel, rangers and paramilitary troops in Islamabad and not allow the protesters to enter the red-zone area near the Parliament building, Express Tribune reported.

The President’s House, Prime Minister’s House, ministers’ offices, Parliament, and other important buildings, including foreign embassies, are located in the red-zone area.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court restrained from granting the federal government’s request to prevent Imran Khan from holding the PTI’s upcoming long march.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case.

Commenting on the matter, the CJP said that the court “does not want to use its pen as a stick”.

