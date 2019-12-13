Imran’s tweet makes Twitter users demand something original

Islamabad, Dec 19 (IANS) A tweet by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday about a paragraph from late journalist Khushwant Singh’s book evoked mixed reactions from Twitter users.

The Pakistan leader wrote on @ImranKhanPTI: “Prophetic words of Khushwant Singh who foresaw where India was headed with its racial supremacist ideology.”

The tweet had a snapshot of an excerpt from ‘The End of India’ authored in 2003 by Khushwant Singh: “…. Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there….”

It got 4.9K retweets and 15.3K likes.

Media reports had said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s daughter had posted the excerpts on her Instagram account, though Ganguly appealed later on that it was not true.

One user posted: “Imran, come up with something original; you are sharing #SanaGanguly (Saurav Ganguly’s) post. Leave the young child alone and don’t drag her into further controversy.”

Another posted: “Bring something original. You are picking even ideas from the Instagram account of a daughter of one of our cricketers.”

“This post is proof that Imran sahab is an ardent fan of Dada (Sourav Ganguly). He is sharing Sana’s thoughts,” remarked a user.

One user said: “Imran Khan is in a hurry to see the end of Pakistan.”

One post read: “Can we stop bashing India and focus on Pakistan? — a common man.”

