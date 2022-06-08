ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Imtiaz Ali’s ‘She’ Season 2 releases on June 17

NewsWire
0
0

The new season of the web series ‘She’ is all set to be released on June 17 on Netflix and the creator of the show Imtiaz Ali says that the story is deeply personal to him.

The trailer of the crime drama is released on Wednesday and features – Aaditi Pohankar who reprises her role as Bhumika Pardeshi. Bhumi is a constable who goes undercover as a sex worker to discover the secrets in the dark alleys of Mumbai’s underbelly.

Talking about the new season, Imtiaz Ali, who has written and created the show said, “‘She’ in the second season remains a deeply personal story even as it catapults to a higher octane drama. As ‘She’ gets comfortable in the role of a seductress, She also begins to get seduced by the charm of darkness. The thrill quotient is up, the canvas is wider and the treatment more persuasive as Bhumi struggles to decide the secrets she really wants to keep.”

Director Arif Ali added, “In the second season, Bhumi has to constantly walk a tightrope not knowing on which landmine her next step will fall. With death and disaster at every turn, Bhumi’s only chance at survival is a metamorphosis. A transformed Bhumi takes up the reins, constantly making life changing decisions at the cost of trust and duty, such that while she is under threat, no one around her is safe either.”

The seven-episode gripping crime drama series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan and Suhita Thatte – produced by Viacom 18 Studios’ Tipping Point and Window Seat Films.

20220608-140604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Evelyn Sharma posts pics from honeymoon

    Sharad Malhotra on 1mn Insta fans: More their achievement than mine

    AR Rahman says Edilsy Vargas was apt for ’99 songs’ heroine

    Watch out for these new TV shows in 2022