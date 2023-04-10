INDIA

In 10 years, J&K roads will match with those of the US: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that in the next 10 years, the roads in J&K will match those in the US.

Talking to reporters here, Gadkari said that projects worth Rs 1,25,000 crore are being proposed for Jammu and Kashmir and in the next ten years, the UT’s road network will match with that of the US.

He said from Khanabal to Chandwari in Pahalgam, two lane roads will be constructed to facilitate pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra while as from Panjtarni to Cave shrine of Amarnath, a tunnel will also be constructed with all pilgrim protection facilities.

About the Mughal Road that connects the Valley with the Jammu region, Gadkari said that the road would be made two-lane and a tunnel will be constructed at Peer Ki Gali to make it an all-weather road.

