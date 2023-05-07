ChatGPTand Microsoft’s Edge are the trending experimental uses of artificial intelligence, using its powers to write reports and collate information.

In the IANS New York office, we have been experimenting with chatbots and one of the tasks we set for the two as a test was to “write a report on the state of artificial intelligence in India and how India can gain from it and the strategies it should adopt for it”.

They came up with reports within 30 seconds. Both were comprehensible and grammatically correct.

ChatGPT seemed more comprehensive at 643 words, while the Edge version was terse at 163 words, but it included footnotes with citations.

(The two writeups have not completely been fact-checked).

Here they are (and note again, these are not written by IANS staff, but what was “written” by artificial intelligence-based applications) for readers to evaluate the powers of AI and the accuracy and presentation of the AI-generated reports which have not been edited by the IANS news desk:

ChatGPT’s version:

“Introduction:

“Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the global landscape, and India is no exception. The Indian government has recognized the potential of AI to drive economic growth and improve social welfare. As a result, India has developed a national strategy for AI to encourage innovation, investment, and development of AI technologies. In this report, we will examine the state of AI in India and discuss strategies that India can adopt to gain maximum benefits from AI.”

“State of AI in India:

“India has emerged as a significant player in the global AI landscape. In 2020, India was ranked as the third-largest AI startup ecosystem in the world, behind only the United States and China. India’s AI startups are primarily focused on developing AI solutions for healthcare, education, finance, and retail sectors.

“India has also made significant investments in AI research and development. The Indian government has established several research institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, which have made significant contributions to AI research. Additionally, India has also set up AI research labs such as Microsoft Research India and IBM Research India.

“India’s government has also launched several initiatives to promote AI development. In 2018, the government launched the National AI Strategy, which aims to leverage AI to drive economic growth and improve social welfare. The strategy identifies five key areas of focus: healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities, and infrastructure.”

“Opportunities for India:

“AI has the potential to transform several industries in India, including healthcare, education, agriculture, and finance. Here are a few ways India can gain from AI:

“Healthcare: AI can improve healthcare outcomes by enabling accurate diagnosis, predicting diseases, and developing personalized treatment plans. AI-powered telemedicine platforms can also make healthcare accessible to remote and underserved populations.

“Agriculture: AI can be used to optimize crop yields, predict weather patterns, and monitor soil health. AI can also help farmers make informed decisions about crop selection, irrigation, and fertilization.

“Education: AI-powered learning platforms can personalize education to the individual needs of each student, providing customized learning experiences. AI can also help identify students who are at risk of falling behind and provide them with additional support.

“Finance: AI can be used to automate financial processes, detect fraud, and identify investment opportunities. AI-powered chatbots can also provide personalized customer service and support.”

“Strategies for India:

“To gain maximum benefits from AI, India needs to adopt a multi-pronged strategy that includes the following elements:

“Investment in research and development: India needs to continue investing in AI research and development to stay ahead of the curve. The government should provide funding for AI research institutions and encourage collaboration between academia and industry.

“Skill development: India needs to develop a skilled workforce that can develop, implement, and maintain AI technologies. The government should launch training programs to upskill the existing workforce and provide education and training to students.

“Regulatory framework: India needs to establish a regulatory framework that promotes innovation while also ensuring data privacy and security. The government should establish clear guidelines for data protection, AI ethics, and accountability.

“Industry collaboration: India needs to encourage collaboration between industry, academia, and government to drive AI innovation. The government should establish platforms that enable industry and academia to collaborate on research and development projects.”

“Conclusion:

“AI has the potential to drive significant economic growth and improve social welfare in India. To gain maximum benefits from AI, India needs to adopt a multi-pronged strategy that includes investment in research and development, skill development, regulatory framework, and industry collaboration. With the right strategies in place, India can emerge as a global leader in AI and drive sustainable economic growth.”

And here is the report “written” by Microsoft’s Edge assigned the same task (it adds citations with footnotes under “Learn More”:

“According to a report by Analytics India Magazine, the Artificial Intelligence market in India is valued at $7.8 Bn. The report also highlights that the Indian AI industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.2% from 2021-2026.”

“The Artificial Intelligence Index Report 2021 by INDIAai has been divided into seven chapters, each dealing with topics such as research & development, technical performance, the economy, AI education, ethical challenges of AI applications, diversity in AI and AI policy and national strategies2. The report discusses each chapter in detail.”

“The Artificial Intelligence Index Report 2022 by INDIAai highlights that as AI is getting widely deployed in the economy, the ethical issues associated with it are getting overblown. The report comprises five sections: research and development, technical performance, technical AI ethics, economy & education and AI policy & governance3.”

“I hope this helps! Let me know if you have any other questions.”

“Learn more:

“1. analyticsindiamag.com

“2. indiaai.gov.in

“3. Indiaai.gov.in”

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

