In 48 hours, around 1L infected with Covid-19

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Despite strict safety protocol being followed for the last four months to contain Covid-19 outbreak, the number of infectees are increasing drastically every day. A total of 48,916 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday while 49,310 were reported on Friday taking the total number of infectees to 98,226 — touching almost a lakh in less than two.

In the last 24 hours, 787 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The government is making all efforts to come up with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus so that human lives can be saved. The authorities have started human trials of indigenous vaccines in six cities.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of cases in India reached 13,36,861 of which 31,388 people have lost their lives while 8,49,432 have recovered. The total number of active cases are 4,56,071 cases.

The ministry stated that the recovery rate is 63.53 per cent.

–IANS

sk/rs